Monument Police start using life saving tool

Anti-overdose medications are being used so much in the field by medical crews and law enforcement agencies that nearly every department has them on hand for immediate use.
Monument Police Department is the latest southern Colorado agency to start using Naloxene, which was provided to them free of charge through a state program and Aspen Pointe.
Kits can cost anywhere from $30 to $50 dollars said Stephen Burk, Commander with the Monument Police Department.
“What we're trying to do is get ahead of the curve, we want the officers in the lock zone to be able to deploy it in the field and have them trained and ready before the need exists,” said Burk. “To us, it's just been some training which isn't always the easiest to get everyone wrangled up, but training and deployment."
National reports show about 59,000 people died in 2016 from drug overdoses.
Locally, deaths jumped 50% in El Paso County from 2013 to 2014.
Calls for service involving drug overdoses are not uncommon.
"They have no idea what they're responding to or that there may be somebody that is experiencing an overdose, so when they arrive on scene, they could be anywhere from five to fifteen minutes ahead of medical personnel," said Burk.
The Monument Fire Department is looking into the program to see if they would also benefit.
There is no time line on that decision.
