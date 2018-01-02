Plans in the work for $10 million widening project along 30th Street

A more than $10 million expansion of 30th Street on the west side of Colorado Springs is in the works. The plan will widen lanes and add shoulders. It also puts in place traffic control measures at intersections like the entrance to Garden of the Gods.

Some of the improvement alternatives are things many will want to know about now, rather than later. "The intersections have the most number of alternatives to present to the public," said Civil Engineer, Robin Allen. One possible alternative is traffic signals at intersections. Another is round-abouts.

The changes will ease some traffic congestion. Currently the traffic count on 30th street is about ten thousand vehicles per days," said Allen. Only, the origin of the project is not about vehicle numbers. The federal government awarded a $7.1 million grant for safety reasons. "The funding was secured because 30th street has been identified as an evacuation corridor, so primarily the design is to improve safety."

Alternatives will be on the table for public like late in March or early April of this year. Planning happens through 2018, then mid to late 2019 work will begin.