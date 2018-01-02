Quantcast

Plans in the work for $10 million widening project along 30th St - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Plans in the work for $10 million widening project along 30th Street

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A more than $10 million expansion of 30th Street on the west side of Colorado Springs is in the works. The plan will widen lanes and add shoulders. It also puts in place traffic control measures at intersections like the entrance to Garden of the Gods.

Some of the improvement alternatives are things many will want to know about now, rather than later. "The intersections have the most number of alternatives to present to the public," said Civil Engineer, Robin Allen. One possible alternative is traffic signals at intersections. Another is round-abouts.

The changes will ease some traffic congestion.  Currently the traffic count on 30th street is about ten thousand vehicles per days," said Allen. Only, the origin of the project is not about vehicle numbers.  The federal government awarded a $7.1 million grant for safety reasons. "The funding was secured because 30th street has been identified as an evacuation corridor, so primarily the design is to improve safety."

Alternatives will be on the table for public like late in March or early April of this year. Planning happens through 2018, then mid to late 2019 work will begin.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-01-03 02:23:34 GMT

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

  • After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-01-02 15:26:09 GMT

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

  • Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:05 PM EST2018-01-02 21:05:24 GMT

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?