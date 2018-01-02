Funeral for fallen Douglas County Deputy set for Friday

Quantcast

The funeral for fallen Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish is scheduled for Friday in Highlands Ranch.

Parrish was killed in the line of duty during what Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock describes as an ambush attack by 37-year old Matthew Riehl, who authorities say was shot and killed by police. 

Many have mourned the loss of the 29-year old deputy. "This is a tragic day. This is a day we will feel for some time," says Sheriff Spurlock.

Parrish is survived by his wife and two children. A vigil was held in his honor Monday, where hundreds gathered at the Mission Hills church in Littleton to pay their respects to the deputy.

The funeral will be held at the Cherry Hills Community Church at 300 Grave Blvd in Highlands Ranch. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office has not said if the service will be open to the public. If you would like to donate flowers for the service, the church will be accepting them on Thursday, from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Four other officers were injured during the shooting, all have since been released from the hospital except for one officer.

