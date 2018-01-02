Police searching for SUV involved in auto-pedestrian crash

Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday night in downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers said one person suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit them while they were crossing S. Nevada Avenue near Cimarron Street. Police said they are looking for a "light colored" SUV that might be involved in the crash.

Officers said the SUV traveled south on Nevada Avenue after it hit the person.

South bond Nevada closed at Cimmaron for at least the next 30 min or so while the investigation continues on a hit and run auto vs pedestrian. @KOAA unknown condition of the person who was hit. pic.twitter.com/1OXtEA344Y — Adam Knapik (@adamknapik) January 3, 2018

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Southbound Nevada is closed in the area while police are investigating. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.