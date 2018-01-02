Quantcast

Hilltop Market to close after 45 years - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Hilltop Market to close after 45 years

Posted: Updated:
Written By Caiti Blase
Connect
Hilltop Market at 1409 S. 9th Street in Canon City Hilltop Market at 1409 S. 9th Street in Canon City
CANON CITY -

A longtime grocery store and popular meat market will soon close its doors. It's Hilltop Market in Canon City and it's a big disappointment for a lot of people in Fremont County. 

Tuesday was the first day of the liquidation sale at Hilltop. 

The owners say once the store closes it will reopen late this summer as a non-retail meat processing facility. It means that Hilltop customers will no longer be able to get groceries or the meat they love. 

"I come here about every other day."

For Daniel Kelly, Hilltop Market is a staple. He's been shopping at the store for 15 years. 

"I just live two blocks away and it's really convenient. They got great meat here and...it's just a good place to come." 

However, Kelly and other customers will soon be saying goodbye to that great meat. 

"It makes me sad because I like it...I've known Ray and Carol for a long time. They're good people. It's just sad to see it go." 

Owner Carol Dunn said, "We've always had the best meat in town. We've always made all of our own sausage, fresh hamburger and fresh cut meat...but that business just will not sustain the rest of the business." 

Carol and her husband, Ray, say the decision to close the store wasn't easy. 

"We've just seen things steadily decline."

As Carol says, it's due to demographic changes: people eating out more and not buying as many groceries. 

"We've decided that it's just time to concentrate on something else which will be processing wild game and also like farm grown animals."

Brian Dieter, co-owner and son-in-law to the Dunn's, said, "We need that more than we do need a grocery store. We can't compete with the grocery stores of this world anymore."

Brian and his wife, Suzi, will be opening the meat processing facility which will allow the Dunn's to retire and for the whole family to spend more time together. 

Brian said, "That may sound selfish, but I think the community understands that we want to spend time with family and that's the most important thing to us is family." 

Kelly said, "I hope it works for them. I hope they make it." 

The owners say there is no set date for when the store will close, but they say they will keep people updated through the store's Facebook page. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-01-03 02:23:34 GMT

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

  • After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-01-02 15:26:09 GMT

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

  • Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:05 PM EST2018-01-02 21:05:24 GMT

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?