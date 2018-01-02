Hilltop Market to close after 45 years

A longtime grocery store and popular meat market will soon close its doors. It's Hilltop Market in Canon City and it's a big disappointment for a lot of people in Fremont County.

Tuesday was the first day of the liquidation sale at Hilltop.

The owners say once the store closes it will reopen late this summer as a non-retail meat processing facility. It means that Hilltop customers will no longer be able to get groceries or the meat they love.

"I come here about every other day."

For Daniel Kelly, Hilltop Market is a staple. He's been shopping at the store for 15 years.

"I just live two blocks away and it's really convenient. They got great meat here and...it's just a good place to come."

However, Kelly and other customers will soon be saying goodbye to that great meat.

"It makes me sad because I like it...I've known Ray and Carol for a long time. They're good people. It's just sad to see it go."

Owner Carol Dunn said, "We've always had the best meat in town. We've always made all of our own sausage, fresh hamburger and fresh cut meat...but that business just will not sustain the rest of the business."

Carol and her husband, Ray, say the decision to close the store wasn't easy.

"We've just seen things steadily decline."

As Carol says, it's due to demographic changes: people eating out more and not buying as many groceries.

"We've decided that it's just time to concentrate on something else which will be processing wild game and also like farm grown animals."

Brian Dieter, co-owner and son-in-law to the Dunn's, said, "We need that more than we do need a grocery store. We can't compete with the grocery stores of this world anymore."

Brian and his wife, Suzi, will be opening the meat processing facility which will allow the Dunn's to retire and for the whole family to spend more time together.

Brian said, "That may sound selfish, but I think the community understands that we want to spend time with family and that's the most important thing to us is family."

Kelly said, "I hope it works for them. I hope they make it."

The owners say there is no set date for when the store will close, but they say they will keep people updated through the store's Facebook page.