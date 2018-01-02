Grass fire threatens structures in Elbert County

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office along with other agencies responded to a grass fire near Ramah Tuesday afternoon, which came close to several structures.
Elbert County Sheriff Shayne Heap said one family was evacuated as the fire burned "within feet" of structures in the 19000 block of County Road 97.
Heap said five fire agencies responded to the blaze, which burned an estimated 200 acres.
He said no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
As of 6 p.m., crews are mopping up hot spots and working on shoring up the perimeter.
Heap said the fire burned in the southeastern corner of Elbert County, about three miles to the northwest of Ramah.
A cause has not yet been released.
Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.
Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.
El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday.
The Pueblo Rescue Mission has officially opened their doors at the city's only warming shelter. Despite single digit conditions, they have been without one all season. On Monday, the first night they were open, about 20 people took advantage of the warm place to sleep but that's only a fifth of the shelter's capacity.
