Grass fire threatens structures in Elbert County

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office along with other agencies responded to a grass fire near Ramah Tuesday afternoon, which came close to several structures.

Elbert County Sheriff Shayne Heap said one family was evacuated as the fire burned "within feet" of structures in the 19000 block of County Road 97.

Heap said five fire agencies responded to the blaze, which burned an estimated 200 acres.

He said no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

As of 6 p.m., crews are mopping up hot spots and working on shoring up the perimeter.

Heap said the fire burned in the southeastern corner of Elbert County, about three miles to the northwest of Ramah.

A cause has not yet been released.