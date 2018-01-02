5 Around Town: January 6th and 7th

We've got some event options for the first weekend of 2018.
Family Day: Geology
If you’re looking for an educational start to 2018, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry has you covered with a Geology Family Day. From 10 am to 3 pm the museum will have fun and educational experiences like gold panning and hands-on identification of rocks and minerals for the whole family. The events are included in regular museum admission, that’s $9 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Find more information here.
Caffeine and Clean
Solar Roast Coffee in Pueblo will sponsor a new volunteer event called “Caffeine and Clean” this Saturday. Volunteers will help clean up the Arkansas River and State Park Trail beginning at 9 am. If you’re interested, head over to the Nature Canter on Saturday morning. Be sure to bring gloves and clothes that can get dirty, they’ll supply the trash bags and coffee. Find more information here.
Annie
This is your last weekend to catch “Annie” at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. The family favorite has been playing for the past month and the final show will be Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 pm Thursday - Saturday and at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $20. Buy tickets and find more information here.
Colorado Springs Fitness Expo
With the start of the new year, it’s a popular time to hit the gym if fitness is your resolution. If you’re looking to get healthy in 2018, check out the Colorado Springs Fitness Expo from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. The expo at the Colorado Springs auditorium will have health vendors, local trainers, and live fitness classes to give you a taste of the local healthy lifestyle options. The event is free, including the classes! Find more information here.
Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.
A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.
Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week.
Colorado law enforcement and human services leaders are reminding Coloradans about a law meant to protect unwanted newborns after a baby with its umbilical cord still attached was found dead Tuesday night in a Highlands Ranch backyard. Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 23, was jailed without bond and could face first-degree murder charges for her child's death. The circumstances surrounding the newborn's death have not been announced, but Colorado's Save Haven Law law allows parents to ...
