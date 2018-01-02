5 Around Town: January 6th and 7th

We've got some event options for the first weekend of 2018.

Family Day: Geology

If you’re looking for an educational start to 2018, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry has you covered with a Geology Family Day. From 10 am to 3 pm the museum will have fun and educational experiences like gold panning and hands-on identification of rocks and minerals for the whole family. The events are included in regular museum admission, that’s $9 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Find more information here.

Caffeine and Clean

Solar Roast Coffee in Pueblo will sponsor a new volunteer event called “Caffeine and Clean” this Saturday. Volunteers will help clean up the Arkansas River and State Park Trail beginning at 9 am. If you’re interested, head over to the Nature Canter on Saturday morning. Be sure to bring gloves and clothes that can get dirty, they’ll supply the trash bags and coffee. Find more information here.

Annie

This is your last weekend to catch “Annie” at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center. The family favorite has been playing for the past month and the final show will be Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 pm Thursday - Saturday and at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $20. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Colorado Springs Fitness Expo

With the start of the new year, it’s a popular time to hit the gym if fitness is your resolution. If you’re looking to get healthy in 2018, check out the Colorado Springs Fitness Expo from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. The expo at the Colorado Springs auditorium will have health vendors, local trainers, and live fitness classes to give you a taste of the local healthy lifestyle options. The event is free, including the classes! Find more information here.