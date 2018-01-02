Tuesday Evening Weather: Cold Tonight, Getting Warmer This Week

We've seen a lot of sunshine and improvement in our temperatures today. Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the teens and single digits as dry air stays in place along with clear skies. Highs for Wednesday will be in the 40's for most locations. It'll be another very dry day with sunshine. Temperatures warm back into the 50's for the rest of the week with skies staying dry and some additional cloud cover as more moisture gets into the mix.

The next chance for any precipitation will hold off until the weekend. Models are still differing a bit, but it looks like we could have weekend mountain snow and even some light snow for the lower elevations Saturday night into Sunday. Those chances will also come with cooler temperatures as highs drop back into the 40's. Winds could also be strong at times with the cooler air and snow chances.