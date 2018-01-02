Quantcast

Pedestrian transported to hospital with traumatic injuries after crash

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Firefighters said a person was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries after being pinned under an SUV Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said it happened at the intersection of Nevada Ave. and Las Vegas St. CSFD described the extrication effort as "successful." No more information about the victim has been released.

Fire officials said the intersection is still shut down and advised drivers to avoid the area.

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

