Pedestrian transported to hospital with traumatic injuries after crash

Colorado Springs Firefighters said a person was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries after being pinned under an SUV Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic Alert: Auto vs Pedestrian accident at S. Nevada and Pad Vegas. Working to get details @KOAA pic.twitter.com/8M8v2iuA8O — Ryan Mutch (@ryanmutchkoaa) January 2, 2018

Firefighters said it happened at the intersection of Nevada Ave. and Las Vegas St. CSFD described the extrication effort as "successful." No more information about the victim has been released.

Fire officials said the intersection is still shut down and advised drivers to avoid the area.