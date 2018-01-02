Broncos announce removal of Sports Authority Field sign

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that 'Sports Authority Field' signage outside of the stadium will come down soon.

Conversations about the stadium name began in 2016 after the naming rights went to the Broncos as Sports Authority missed a contract payment amid bankruptcy.

Of course, everyone calls it 'Mile High Stadium' no matter what sign is on the building.

The Broncos said there was no time frame for a new stadium name, back in 2016, which led to the team's recent decision to remove the sign.

“All of the exterior signage will come down here starting probably in a week or 10 days, I think," said team President/CEO Joe Ellis said in his season-ending press conference.

Ellis announced the decision after a conversation with Jay Roberts, general manager of the Stadium Management Company.

Ellis said Sports Authority Field will remain the stadium's name for a while. “We have some placeholder events both inside the building and then in the bowl itself, some concerts and stuff,” Ellis said.

“There’s a connection to that name whether it’s through ticketing or event management. I suspect by the start of the season we will either have a placeholder name or a name on the building that involves a corporation supporting that name.

Ellis explained there is a need to find a naming-rights partner in the future to upkeep and maintenance of the stadium.

“That’s an important part of our capital funding moving forward,” Ellis said. “We have 13 seasons left on our lease, and I’d like to wrap up the naming-rights deal and then extend that, because the Broncos aren’t going anywhere. There’s different components. It’s a complicated deal to put this together."