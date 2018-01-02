Quantcast

Broncos CEO has faith in John Elway, Vance Joseph - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Broncos CEO has faith in John Elway, Vance Joseph

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
ENGLEWOOD (AP) -

Denver Broncos CEO Joe Ellis on Tuesday wrote a letter to fans telling them ticket prices won't be raised next season and thanking them for sticking with the franchise through its first losing season since 2010.
  
General manager John Elway decided to stick with coach Vance Joseph despite the Broncos' most disappointing season in decades, one that began with a 3-1 start but crumbled to a 5-11 finish.
  
"We share your disappointment for not reaching our goals after a promising start to the season," Ellis wrote. "There are no excuses for what went wrong, and all of us take full responsibility for our first losing season in seven years."
  
Ellis said the Broncos cannot live on their past glory - they were Super Bowl champs just two years ago - and that there will be no sense of entitlement in the organization.
  
Ellis said he's confident Elway and Joseph can steer the Broncos back to success.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-01-03 02:23:34 GMT

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

  • After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-01-02 15:26:09 GMT

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

  • Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:05 PM EST2018-01-02 21:05:24 GMT

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?