Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road

January 2, 2018
It was a race against the cluck as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue nearly 20 chickens that ran through highway lanes near Los Angeles.
The agency says the birds blocked a portion of Interstate 605 in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning after their cage fell from the back of a truck.
The agency tweeted photos and video of the chickens on the highway and a motorcycle officer collecting them.
Officers managed to rescue 17 birds. Two died.
One tweet asked: "why DID the chickens cross the road? Because they obviously did not want to become 'fast food' on an LA area freeway, of course!"
ICYMI, this morning: CHiPs rescuing chicks on I-605. “10-15 (Officer has in-custody) times 17...chickens, that is!” #WhyDidTheChickenCrossTheRoad #WeLikeFastFood but not on the freeway! Chicken-wrangling video in follow-up tweet. ?????? pic.twitter.com/cIoDHgNNx9— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018
The driver transporting the chickens was unaware that the birds fell off the truck and did not stop.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(Photos courtesy of Colorado Highway Patrol, Sante Fe Springs Twitter.)
Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.
Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.
Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.
Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.
El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday.
El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday.
The Pueblo Rescue Mission has officially opened their doors at the city's only warming shelter. Despite single digit conditions, they have been without one all season. On Monday, the first night they were open, about 20 people took advantage of the warm place to sleep but that's only a fifth of the shelter's capacity.
The Pueblo Rescue Mission has officially opened their doors at the city's only warming shelter. Despite single digit conditions, they have been without one all season. On Monday, the first night they were open, about 20 people took advantage of the warm place to sleep but that's only a fifth of the shelter's capacity.