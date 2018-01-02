Permanent traffic closure on Ridge Road starts Monday

Graphic rendering for what Ridge Road will eventually look like after WAAP project is finished.

A permanent traffic closure in El Paso County will start next Monday Ridge Road will be closed between Colorado Ave and Pikes Peak.

The traffic closure is another step in the Western Action Avenue Plan Project, which is El Paso County's largest current road construction project. The entire WAAP project stretches about 1.3 miles of W. Colorado and Manitou Ave, which is expected to be done in December 2018.

#TrafficAlert - A permanent traffic closure is coming to the #WAAP site. Starting January 8, Ridge Rd will be closed between Colorado Ave & Pikes Peak Ave for installation of a transit and trail plaza. Maps of the detour attached as well as rendering of what plaza will look like pic.twitter.com/MFkwGuBIJE — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) January 2, 2018

El Paso County said drivers should take Colorado Ave. to S. 36th Street or S. 34th Street to connect with W. Pikes Peak Avenue and Ridge Road.

The county said the section of Ridge Road will be turned into a transit and trail plaza with bus, pedestrian and bicycle services. The county said the transit and trail plaza is expected to increase safety for drivers and pedestrians.

“The plaza serves as a pedestrian, transit and bike node along the corridor and improves the aesthetic of the area. It will also improve overall traffic flow with the addition of a bus lane for pickup and drop off that will be coordinated with the traffic signal phasing,” said Dennis Barron, project manager.

El Paso County said the new plaza and transit area will include a wall between Pikes Peak and Colorado Ave. The new plaza will also have street lights, sidewalks, landscaping, bike racks, a bike repair vending machine, and a Mountain Metro queue jump. a separate lane for buses to pull back into traffic.

“This new bus stop will enhance safety for those using the bus service in the area and will provide an additional pull off lane so traffic on the road is not interfered with,” District 3 Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said in a news release.

