Quantcast

Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. Originally deputies said four men broke into the home and shot a man around 7:45 p.m. 

But according to a release from deputies, six suspects, all armed but one, forced entry through the front door of the home. Deputies say the suspects demanded money and "rummaged" through the home. An occupant of the home was shot during the incident, he was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound, where he was eventually released. 

Sheriff deputies described the suspects as five black men, and one Hispanic man all wearing black clothing. All suspects but one had their faces covered.

The suspects left the scene in a dark colored SUV.

As of last night, deputies advised people to be vigilant in the area and to report anything suspicious. If anyone has any information regarding the identity or wherabouts of the suspects, please contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719) 520-6666. 

The investigation is ongoing.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-01-03 02:23:34 GMT

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

  • After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-01-02 15:26:09 GMT

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

  • Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:05 PM EST2018-01-02 21:05:24 GMT

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?