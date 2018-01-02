Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. Originally deputies said four men broke into the home and shot a man around 7:45 p.m.
But according to a release from deputies, six suspects, all armed but one, forced entry through the front door of the home. Deputies say the suspects demanded money and "rummaged" through the home. An occupant of the home was shot during the incident, he was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound, where he was eventually released.
Sheriff deputies described the suspects as five black men, and one Hispanic man all wearing black clothing. All suspects but one had their faces covered.
The suspects left the scene in a dark colored SUV.
As of last night, deputies advised people to be vigilant in the area and to report anything suspicious. If anyone has any information regarding the identity or wherabouts of the suspects, please contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (719) 520-6666.
The investigation is ongoing.
