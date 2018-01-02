Teller County drug bust believed to be tied to organized crime

The Teller County Sheriff's Office had their first drug bust of 2018 Tuesday.

According to Teller County Sheriffs, a drug raid was conducted at 323 Woody Creek Rd, near Divide. The raid was part of the "Get out of Teller Campaign."

Sheriff deputies say a large illegal grow was found in the basement of the home, where around 175 plants were seized as well as equipment used in illegal operations.

Four adults were arrested, and charged with serious felony drug crimes. According to a release from deputies, one of the adult men taken into custody is a Cuban National who was been deported from the US once before.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been notified of his arrest. Deputies said it is believed that this operation is tied to organized crime all the way to Florida.

Two juveniles were also turned over to the Department of Human Services. Deputies have not released the ages of the juveniles.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office says there will be more raids to come, as it has a zero-tolerance towards illegal pot grows.

The Sheriff's Office is still on scene, as the investigation is ongoing.