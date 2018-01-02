Quantcast

Power is out in area of El Paso Blvd in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS -

Power is out in the area of Becker's Lane near El Paso Blvd in Manitou Springs.

The city says a contractor working on the CSU Pipeline project knocked down a power pole on El Paso Blvd.

The contractor and CSU are working together to make repairs and restore power to the area as quickly as possible.

We will send an update when repairs have been made. 

  Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

  After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

  Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

