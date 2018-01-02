Crews work to repair water main break in Manitou Springs

Crews are working to repair a water main break leak in Manitou Springs in the 700 block of Manitou Ave.

The city says the water is being turned off, and will affect the area of Manitou Ave from Pawnee up to Canon Ave. Public Services is on site and working to repair the situation as soon as possible.

Crews will be digging the center lane of Manitou Ave for at minimum two to four hours. The city says the complexity of the water leak will determine how long the repairs will take, so once crews are able to access the leak a better estimate for repairs will be provided.

Cones are in place in the area directing traffic, so drivers please be advised.

We will send an update on the time frame when it comes in.