Grandmother gets 7 years in prison for injuring grandson

A 57-year-old Colorado grandmother has been sentenced to seven years in prison for causing her 6-month-old grandson to suffer a brain injury.



Rebecca Laca of Denver pleaded guilty in November to a child abuse charge in November and was sentenced Friday. She also was ordered to pay $9,400 in restitution.



Prosecutors said Laca was caring for her grandson in November 2016 when she became upset with him and slammed him down on a bed, causing bleeding in his brain and eyes.

