Quantcast

Two girls from Amber Alert believed to be in Southern Colorado - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Two girls from Amber Alert believed to be in Southern Colorado

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect

The Amber Alert issued by Texas authorities is still in effect today as police continue to search for two girls whose mother was found dead.

Detectives say 44-year-old Terry Miles has 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margret and Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, with him.

The Chief of Police in Round Rock says they have positively identified Miles as a man seen on surveillance video inside a gas station in Trinidad, Colorado. Chief Allen Banks says the two missing girls were not seen on the video.

Miles is a person of interest in the suspicious death of  the girls’ mother, 44-year-old Tonya Bates, who was found dead at her home on Leslie Court in Round Rock, Texas. He was Bates’ roommate.  Miles is not charged with any crime as of yet but Round Rock police do believe the girls are not with him willingly.

Initially investigators believed he was headed to Louisiana where family friends say he used to live. That is also where he was arrested for attempted second degree murder in 2011. 

Miles might be driving a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845. The vehicle has a hatchback with a white sticker on the upper right-hand corner of the rear window.

If you have any information on their whereabouts please contact Round Rock Police at 512-218-5500 extension 0. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Children from Texas found safe, person of interest arrested

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:06 AM EST2018-01-04 06:06:08 GMT
    Amber Alert issued for two girls believed to be with Terry MilesAmber Alert issued for two girls believed to be with Terry Miles

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

    Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks confirmed authorities arrested 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman and the disappearance of her daughters in Texas.

  • Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

    Woman arrested after dead baby found in Highlands Ranch back yard

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-01-03 19:44:44 GMT

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

    A 23-year-old woman is in custody in Douglas County after an infant was found dead in the backyard of a Highlands Ranch home on Tuesday evening.  

  • 'Bomb Cyclone' to Blast parts of the US

    'Bomb Cyclone' to Blast parts of the US

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-01-04 02:25:42 GMT

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

    Brutally cold weather has been in place for the eastern third of the United States for the past 10 days, but the most severe winter weather is expected to hit the states between Georgia and Maine this week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?