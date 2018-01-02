New study shows more Americans are moving to the west

Americans are moving westward, flocking to the Mountain and Pacific West, while the Northeast and Midwest continue to lose residents. In 2017

Last year, more residents moved out of Illinois than any other state with 63 percent of moves being outbound. Vermont had the highest percentage of inbound migration in 2017 with nearly 68 percent of moves to and from the state being inbound. Those are the results of the United Van Lines’ 41st Annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers’ state-to-state migration patterns over the past year.

As a region, the Mountain West continues to increase in popularity with 54 percent of moves being inbound. The West is represented on the high-inbound list by Oregon (65 percent), Idaho(63 percent), Nevada (61 percent) Washington (59 percent), and Colorado (56 percent).

Moving In

The top inbound states of 2017 were:

Vermont Oregon Idaho Nevada South Dakota Washington South Carolina North Carolina Colorado Alabama

Moving Out

The top outbound states for 2017 were: