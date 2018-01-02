Quantcast

Victim chases down thieves that stole their car

Written By Nia Bender
Jonathan Akes and Michelle Liali are accused of motor vehicle theft in Colorado Springs Jonathan Akes and Michelle Liali are accused of motor vehicle theft in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Imagine having your car stolen, reporting it to police and then spotting the car being driven by the suspects an hour later. A car theft victim did just that on Monday. They saw their car in the area of S. Academy Blvd and the Hancock Express Way. They followed it while they had 911 on the phone. 

After the car made a turn onto East Fountain Blvd., the victim found a Colorado Springs police officer involved in a traffic stop and told the officer about their car.

 The CSPD Officer was able to catch up to the stolen vehicle and followed it into the Fountain Springs Grove Apartments. The suspects hit another car that was pulling out of the parking lot, which caused some minor damage. Two suspects jumped out of the stolen car and tried to escape on foot. They were arrested inside the apartment complex and are now facing charges of Motor Vehicle Theft.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

    Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

