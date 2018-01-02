Victim chases down thieves that stole their car

Imagine having your car stolen, reporting it to police and then spotting the car being driven by the suspects an hour later. A car theft victim did just that on Monday. They saw their car in the area of S. Academy Blvd and the Hancock Express Way. They followed it while they had 911 on the phone.

After the car made a turn onto East Fountain Blvd., the victim found a Colorado Springs police officer involved in a traffic stop and told the officer about their car.

The CSPD Officer was able to catch up to the stolen vehicle and followed it into the Fountain Springs Grove Apartments. The suspects hit another car that was pulling out of the parking lot, which caused some minor damage. Two suspects jumped out of the stolen car and tried to escape on foot. They were arrested inside the apartment complex and are now facing charges of Motor Vehicle Theft.

No injuries were reported during the incident.