Temporary shelter opens for homeless in Pueblo

The New Year brought some welcome news for the homeless population in Pueblo, struggling to keep warm in these freezing temperatures.

Thanks to the Pueblo Rescue Mission a temporary shelter will now give them a place to stay overnight. Dozens of people took shelter from the bitter cold at the warming shelter its opening night yesterday. Organizers tell News 5, they did everything in their power to open the shelter last night, a day earlier than expected, due to the frigid temperatures.



As we've reported, organizers had a difficult time securing a location and funding, but were finally able to find a solution at the old Salvation Army building on 13th Street. The temporary shelter will provide a warm place to stay and a hot meal for up to 100 people each night and for the homeless in our community it couldn't have come soon enough.

The lease will last four months and the Pueblo Rescue Mission is already scrambling to find a more permanent solution. The Rescue Mission tells us it's possible they could stay at this building permanently. They'll be working on that in the months ahead.