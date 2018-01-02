Temporary shelter opens for homeless in Pueblo

The New Year brought some welcome news for the homeless population in Pueblo, struggling to keep warm in these freezing temperatures.
Thanks to the Pueblo Rescue Mission a temporary shelter will now give them a place to stay overnight. Dozens of people took shelter from the bitter cold at the warming shelter its opening night yesterday. Organizers tell News 5, they did everything in their power to open the shelter last night, a day earlier than expected, due to the frigid temperatures.
As we've reported, organizers had a difficult time securing a location and funding, but were finally able to find a solution at the old Salvation Army building on 13th Street. The temporary shelter will provide a warm place to stay and a hot meal for up to 100 people each night and for the homeless in our community it couldn't have come soon enough.
The lease will last four months and the Pueblo Rescue Mission is already scrambling to find a more permanent solution. The Rescue Mission tells us it's possible they could stay at this building permanently. They'll be working on that in the months ahead.
Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.
Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.
El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday.
The Pueblo Rescue Mission has officially opened their doors at the city's only warming shelter. Despite single digit conditions, they have been without one all season. On Monday, the first night they were open, about 20 people took advantage of the warm place to sleep but that's only a fifth of the shelter's capacity.
