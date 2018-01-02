After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November.

Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.

In a post to her fan club members, the country singer said that in addition to having surgery on her wrist, she required “40 and 50 stitches” to her face.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up and it's it's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

It's been seven weeks since the fell and while she's on the mend, Underwood said that she may look the same.