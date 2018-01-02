Quantcast

Hoda Kotb named co-anchor of TODAY

Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
(NBC News) -

Hoda Kotb has been named the co-anchor of TODAY, making her official debut Tuesday just after an announcement by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack.

The 53-year old joins Savannah Guthrie at the anchor desk during the first two hours of the morning news program. She also will continue to co-host TODAY’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Kotb, who joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for "Dateline," has been a frequent substitute in the TODAY anchor chair over the years. She became a fixed presence in the spot after Matt Lauer was fired as TODAY anchor on November 28th, following allegations of sexual misconduct by a female colleague.
 

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.

    The identity of a man found dead underneath the Santa Fe bridge has been released. Police were called to the area of the 500 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain, to investigate a report of a person found unconscious Monday. 

