Hoda Kotb named co-anchor of TODAY

Hoda Kotb has been named the co-anchor of TODAY, making her official debut Tuesday just after an announcement by NBC News Chairman Andy Lack.

The 53-year old joins Savannah Guthrie at the anchor desk during the first two hours of the morning news program. She also will continue to co-host TODAY’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Kotb, who joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for "Dateline," has been a frequent substitute in the TODAY anchor chair over the years. She became a fixed presence in the spot after Matt Lauer was fired as TODAY anchor on November 28th, following allegations of sexual misconduct by a female colleague.

