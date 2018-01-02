Weather Alert Morning: Very Cold Start To A Slightly Warmer Day

The arctic air mass that invaded the county hasn't left us yet, and that means we all woke up to some BRUTAL cold air this morning! Temperatures were a touch warmer in Colorado Springs thanks to a gusty early morning wind, but that only meant wind chills were back into the single digits. We will see a nice warming trend through the morning and the afternoon is starting to look a little warmer than Monday!

Highs through the region will climb into the upper 30s for Colorado Springs and right near 40 in Pueblo. We'll see a bit of a breeze hang on through the afternoon, but winds out of the north will only help to move the arctic air away from Colorado. Overnight tonight we're going to bring back cold temperatures with Colorado Springs grabbing an official low of 16 degrees but a lot of the night and early morning temperatures will be in the low 20s. Pueblo and the plains will have another very rough evening as lows drop into the single digits with even a light wind dropping chills to and below zero.

The forecast trends are warmer as the week goes on. Wednesday we'll see a return of 40s through much of the Pikes Peak region with 50s very widespread through the weekend. There are no solid snow chances in the forecast and there aren't really any additional chances through the extended forecast. Fire Danger will be high this week and we'll need to keep it on our minds.