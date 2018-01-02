Quantcast

Man found dead in Fountain

Written By Nia Bender
FOUNTAIN -

The identity of a man found dead underneath the Santa Fe bridge has been released. Police were called to the area of the 500 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain, to investigate a report of a person found unconscious Monday. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found 43 year old, Marshall James Reed, dead. Reed was a resident in Fountain.

An autopsy was conducted this morning to find the cause of Reed's death and the coroner announced that foul play was not suspected in the man's death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-8555 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP.

