Fire crews battling second blaze in the Bronx in a week

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
At least nine people are injured this morning after a five alarm fire broke out at a four-story building in the Bronx. 

FDNY responded to reports about a fire at Commonwealth Avenue around 5:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) . When they arrived, firefighters found the fire on the first floor of the building in a furniture store. 

According to fire officials, apartments are located above the store.

At least nine people are injured, the FDNY said, their conditions are not yet known.

The fire comes just days after the deadly Bronx apartment fire that killed 12 people on December 28th. That fire was started by a three year old child and and left many families without a home during the bitterly cold temperatures.

