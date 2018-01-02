"Thin blue line" added to Castle Rock star

One day after Douglas County deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed in the line of duty, Castle Rock firefighters added a row of blue bulbs to the star above Castle Rock.

Firefighters changed the row of bulbs from its normal white to create a "thin blue line" across the star.

In a Facebook post Monday, the fire department said in part:

"We hope that this will give the community something to look to as they think of Zack and the sacrifices that your first responders make every single day."

Castle Rock firefighters have worked to keep the star shining for decades.

They said the blue lights would stay on through the end of the month as a tribute to Parrish, who worked in the Castle Rock police department before becoming a deputy in Douglas County.