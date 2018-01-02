News5 Top 5 Prep performances of 2017

#5 - Lewis-Palmer back in the winners circle in volleyball.

One year after Susan Odenbaugh stepped down as head coach The Rangers kept right on rolling with their latest state title, beating Valor Christian in straight sets for their fourth state title in five years.

it's the seventh state volleyball title in school history.



#4 - Air Academy soccer caps off a perfect season with a 4A state title.

Calvin Yocum connected with Ryan Self on a corner kick in the first overtime to seal the deal.

It was their second undefeated season in three years.



#3 - Palmer Ridge High School winning three state titles in the fall season.

The Bears won the field hockey state title beating Kent Denver in a shoot out for that team's first state title in school history.

Then just two days later, the boys cross country team added to their trophy case, winning the 4A title at Norris-Penrose Events Center. It's back to back titles for the Bears.

A few weeks later, Ty Evans and company capped off an undefeated 14-0 season with a state title in football. Evans threw for more than 300 yards in the 46-21 win vs. Erie at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy.

It was the first football title in school history.



#2 - Pueblo South winning their first state football title in school history, beating Pine Creek 25-14 at Mile High Stadium.

Not only that but it was their first appearance in the 4A title game.

Head coach Ryan Goddard guided his team to almost 400 yards of offense and took down defending champ Pine Creek for the title in Denver.



#1 - Hunter Willits of Pueblo County won his fourth straight state wrestling title becoming just the 20th wrestler in state history to achieve the goal.

Willits won in convincing fashion at 152 pounds, a 13-0 major decision over Longmont’s Nathan Morris.

His brother Grant won his third title at 132 pounds.

The Willits pair surrender only five losses in their prep career.

They are both currently wrestling at Oregon State.