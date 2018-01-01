Quantcast

Broncos part ways with six assistant coaches - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Broncos part ways with six assistant coaches

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Broncos wasted no time making changes to their coaching staff. 

After Broncos general manager John Elway decided to retain Vance Joseph as head coach, six assistant coaches were let go from the staff, including long time running back coach and assistant head coach Eric Studesville. Studesville is the longest serving coach on the Broncos roster surviving four different head coaches starting with Josh McDaniels. 

Most notably was the departure of special teams head coach Brock Olivo after just one season with the team. 

Olivo's unit ranked last in the NFL this season, marked by rookie punt returner Isaiah McKenzie's poor play. 

The Broncos also parted ways with offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, assistant defensive backs coach Johnnie Lynn and outside linebackers coach Fred Pagac. 

Elway and Joseph will meet with the media Tuesday at 11 am to wrap up the 2017 season. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man shot after home invasion in Stratmoor Valley area

    One man shot after home invasion in Stratmoor Valley area

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-02 05:30:11 GMT

    El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.

    El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.

  • 3 people in critical condition after early morning crash

    3 people in critical condition after early morning crash

    Monday, January 1 2018 8:57 AM EST2018-01-01 13:57:18 GMT

    Right now, East 4th Street  in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash.  Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.  

    Right now, East 4th Street  in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash.  Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.  

  • New details emerge about Douglas County shooting suspect

    New details emerge about Douglas County shooting suspect

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-01-02 05:06:56 GMT

    We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.

    We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?