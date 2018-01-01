Broncos part ways with six assistant coaches

The Broncos wasted no time making changes to their coaching staff.

After Broncos general manager John Elway decided to retain Vance Joseph as head coach, six assistant coaches were let go from the staff, including long time running back coach and assistant head coach Eric Studesville. Studesville is the longest serving coach on the Broncos roster surviving four different head coaches starting with Josh McDaniels.

Most notably was the departure of special teams head coach Brock Olivo after just one season with the team.

Olivo's unit ranked last in the NFL this season, marked by rookie punt returner Isaiah McKenzie's poor play.

The Broncos also parted ways with offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, assistant defensive backs coach Johnnie Lynn and outside linebackers coach Fred Pagac.

Elway and Joseph will meet with the media Tuesday at 11 am to wrap up the 2017 season.