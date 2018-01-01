One man shot after home invasion in Stratmoor Valley area

El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.
Deputies said four black men broke into a home and shot a man around 7:45 p.m. Authorities said there were multiple people inside the house when the shooting happened.
The man has been taken to the hospital and the extent of his injuries is not yet known.
Deputies said they drove off in a dark colored SUV and are still on the loose right now.
Deputies said people in the area should be vigilant and should immediately report any suspicious activity to authorities.
Deputies on scene at an address on Aqualane investigating reports of a shooting. Media Staging parking lot Of College America in 85/Maxwell. PIO enroute pic.twitter.com/sDzEKSu7Tq— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 2, 2018
Authorities are still interviewing witnesses to the investigation. They have not yet released the identities of the suspects or the victim.
