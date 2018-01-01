New details emerge about Douglas County shooting suspect

We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.

According to a release, 37-year old Iraq war veteran Matthew Riehl was a former student at Kenaz Tactical Group, however the school claimed his demeanor during training "was not alarming."

Police said Riehl shot and killed 29-year-old Zackari Parrish along with four other law enforcement officers and two civilians in an attack police described as an ambush.

The release from Kenaz Tactical Group said "Riehl interacted with other students well and seemed proud of his military career."

Kenaz Tactical Group provides defensive firearm and medical training education to civilians, military and armed professionals in Colorado.

According to 9News in Denver Riehl made previous threats to the University of Wyoming.

9News says police contacted Colorado authorities in 2017 in regard to the threats. An investigation began last October into threats made by Riehl to the University of Wyoming's college of law, but university police weren't able to make any arrests since the threats weren't directed towards a specific person.

Chief of Police for the University of Wyoming, Michael Samp told 9News the posts were possibly defamatory to the college of law professors, including the former dean of the school.

According to police, Riehl's Twitter account was discovered with similar, "vulgar" postings.

Although police said there was no direct threat to the school, University Police took precautions. An officer was stationed at the law school until police discovered Riehl was living in Colorado last November.

This is what then prompted police to reach out to Colorado authorities on the Front Range.

Riehl was also reported to have posted a number of online rants against local law enforcement in Douglas County. There was a video on YouTube, which has since been taken down, titled "Fire Sheriff Spurlock."