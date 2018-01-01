Fountain Police investigate after body is found under bridge

Fountain Police said they're investigating after a body was found near the Anchors Bar and Grill in Fountain.
Police said they got a call around 4 p.m. about a body under the bridge on S. Sante Fe Ave. along Fountain Creek.
Detective Scott Gilbertsen with Fountain PD said it appears to be an adult who was found. No other information about the person has been released.
Police said there is no danger to the public.
El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.
Right now, East 4th Street in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash. Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.
We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.
