Fountain Police investigate after body is found under bridge

Written By Tom Kackley
FOUNTAIN -

Fountain Police said they're investigating after a body was found near the Anchors Bar and Grill in Fountain.

Police said they got a call around 4 p.m. about a body under the bridge on S. Sante Fe Ave. along Fountain Creek.

Detective Scott Gilbertsen with Fountain PD said it appears to be an adult who was found. No other information about the person has been released.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

