NWS: 2017 third warmest year on record for Colorado Springs

The National Weather Service in Pueblo announced 2017 was the third warmest year on record in Colorado Springs.

The average temperature in the Springs was 52.1 for 2017, which was 3.1 degrees above normal. It ranks only behind 2012 and 1934, with yearly average temperatures of 52.9 degrees and 52.4 degrees respectively.

For context, 2016's average temperature was 52.0.

The National Weather Service said Colorado Springs also saw 1.9 inches more of precipitation than usual, with a total of 18.44 inches.

Data shows Pueblo saw its ninth warmest year on record in 2017, recording an average temperature of 54.6 degrees. That's 2.6 degrees above normal. Last year was also the 13th wettest on record, with 15.99 inches of precipitation.

The National Weather Service characterized 2017 as an up and down year for the region, saying temperatures were cooler than normal in January, with plenty of moisture and snow in the mountains.

Most of February and March were both warmer and drier than usual overall, with snowfall burying parts of the state in late March and early April. As the seasons changed, the summer monsoon brought rain and cooler weather in late July and August.

Warmer weather and drier weather moved in until October, when unusually warm temperatures stuck around through November. December was also generally warm and dry.

