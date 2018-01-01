Quantcast

Warming shelter opens in Pueblo just in time for freezing temps

PUEBLO -

"As it stands now, four months, coldest time of the year. We're going to keep people from dying on the streets of Pueblo," said Kathy Cline, operations manager for Pueblo Rescue Mission. 

The Pueblo Rescue Mission, just in time for the new year, has opened up at their new location, providing a warm shelter for around 100 people each night.

"It just makes me feel like there is some humanity left for us in this world," commented Allen who is homeless. 

It's taken some time, and a few hurdles but the Pueblo Rescue Mission has finally opened the doors to it's new warming shelter.

"We're at the beginning stages of the next journey," Kathy continued. 

But with the lease on the Salvation Army building only lasting 4 months, so they are looking to find a new place soon. 

Allen, who plans to use the warming shelter is hopeful good days are to come.  "So it's been a rough road for these past 30 days. But I'm hoping that this is a look up."

Going forward, the PRM may not know just yet where they are going to be come May, but they know for sure they'll be around to lend a helping hand. 

"It's just the right thing to do, so that's what we're going to do," finished Kathy. 

