Gionta named captain of Olympic roster, Meghan Duggan among 6 3-time Olympians on US women's roster

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
NEW YORK (AP) -

Veteran winger Brian Gionta will serve as captain of the U.S. Olympic hockey team at the Winter Olympics, which will be the first without NHL players since 1994.
  
USA Hockey announced its roster Monday at the Winter Classic in New York. It includes college players Troy Terry, Jordan Greenway, Will Borgen and Ryan Donato.
  
Without the ability to name NHL stars like Patrick Kane, Johnny Gaudreau, Auston Matthews and Jonathan Quick, the U.S. roster is a mix of players from the NCAA ranks, European professional leagues and the American Hockey League. AHL star Chris Bourque and a handful of former NHL players now in Europe, including Mark Arcobello, Jim Slater, James Wisniewski and Bobby Sanguinetti, are expected to help Gionta on the leadership front.
  
Ryan Zapolski, who plays for Jokerit in the Kontinental Hockey League, is the only goaltender on the roster so far, with two more to be added later in January.

USA Hockey announced the 23-woman roster Monday during the second intermission of the Winter Classic in New York.
  
Forward Alex Carpenter and defenseman Megan Bozek are 2014 silver medalists who did not make the cut from the national team that had been training since September in Florida.
  
Joining Duggan on a third Olympic roster are Kacey Bellamy, Hilary Knight, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Gigi Marvin. Kendall Coyne, Lee Stecklein, Brianna Decker and Amanda Kessel made their second Olympic team.
  
The U.S. women open Olympic play Feb. 11 against Finland.

