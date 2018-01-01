Quantcast

First Alert 5: Another cold night tonight

A weak weather disturbance will push across Colorado Monday night with light snow across the mountains. A few snowflakes could develop over the higher elevations of the Pikes Peak region tonight but most areas will stay dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with the disturbance moving in.

Clearing early Tuesday morning and cold with lows in the single digits most locations. The disturbance will help to push out the cold Arctic air. A little warmer Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

A strong warming trend for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies. The weekend will start warm with highs in the 50's to around 60 degrees. A weak surge of cooler air Sunday with continued dry skies.

    El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.

    Right now, East 4th Street  in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash.  Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.  

    We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.

