Fort Carson welcomes first baby of 2018, it's a boy!

FORT CARSON -

The first 2018 Fort Carson baby was born at 12:55 a.m. New Year's Day. Liam Ramos was born at Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson.

The 2018 baby boy weighed seven pounds and four ounces, measuring 20.5 inches in length. He is the first baby born on Fort Carson and the first baby boy born in the Colorado Springs area this year! 

His parents are Specialist Gavin Ramos, a water treatment specialist assigned to the 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, and Celina Ramos, who also served as a water treatment specialist with the 4th Sustainment Brigade before she separated from service last year.

The Evans Army Community Hospital Commander Colonel Patrick M Garman gave Ramos his first challenge coin in recognition for being the first baby born at the hospital in 2018. 

