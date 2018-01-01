Bus crash in rural Utah kills 13-year-old, injures 11 people

Authorities are investigating a Greyhound bus crash in rural Utah that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured 11 others.
Utah's Highway Patrol says the bus headed to Las Vegas crashed Sunday night off Interstate 70 west of the Utah city of Green River.
The bus went off the highway shoulder into a steep wash and stopped about 200 feet away from the road.
The bus driver and two passengers were airlifted in serious condition to hospitals in Colorado and Utah.
Eight others were also hospitalized.
El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.
Right now, East 4th Street in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash. Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.
We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.
Fountain Police said they're investigating after a body was found near the Anchors Bar and Grill in Fountain.
