Two suspects arrested for car theft in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police responded to a car theft where the victim witnessed their car being stolen in the area of S Academy Blvd Monday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, where the victim reported to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office that their car had been stolen an hour earlier.

According to CSPD, the victim followed the car eastbound onto E Fountain Blvd, while calling 911. The victim stopped a CSPD officer seen on a traffic stop.

The officer was able to catch up to the reported stolen vehicle into the Fountain Springs Grove Apartments. Police said the stolen car hit an occupied car that was exiting the complex causing minor damage.

The two suspects seen in the car attempted to flee the scene on foot, but were apprehended by police inside the complex. Both suspects are facing charges of Motor Vehicle Theft.

Police identified the suspects as 25-year old Jonathan Akes and 35-year old Michelle Liali who will be transported to El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. No injuries were reported during the incident.