Police respond to naked man who said he was beaten and robbed

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to reports of a naked man who said he was beaten and robbed Monday.

CSPD said it responded to the 2400 block of E Pikes Peak around around 5:13 a.m. Monday, where reports of a naked man at the location were seen. Officers were able to locate the man, who told police he was assaulted, robbed and stripped of his clothing at a different location.

Police said the man ran into the area for help. The temperatures outside at the time were approximately four degrees. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police haven't confirmed how his injuries happened. The investigation is ongoing.