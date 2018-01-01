Police respond to naked man who said he was beaten and robbed

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to reports of a naked man who said he was beaten and robbed Monday.
CSPD said it responded to the 2400 block of E Pikes Peak around around 5:13 a.m. Monday, where reports of a naked man at the location were seen. Officers were able to locate the man, who told police he was assaulted, robbed and stripped of his clothing at a different location.
Police said the man ran into the area for help. The temperatures outside at the time were approximately four degrees. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police haven't confirmed how his injuries happened. The investigation is ongoing.
El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.
El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.
Right now, East 4th Street in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash. Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.
Right now, East 4th Street in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash. Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.
We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.
We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.
Fountain Police said they're investigating after a body was found near the Anchors Bar and Grill in Fountain.
Fountain Police said they're investigating after a body was found near the Anchors Bar and Grill in Fountain.