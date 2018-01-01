Driver of single fatal car crash identified

The name of a man who died in a single car fatal crash on New Year's Eve has been released.
54-year old Paul Thomas of Calhan died during an accident on Eurich Road, south of El Paso County Sunday. According to Colorado State Patrol, Thomas was traveling northbound on Eurich in a Subaru Outback when the car rotated clockwise and went off the right side of the road.
CSP said the Subaru then continued northbound off road and crashed into a barbed wire fence. The driver then steered to the left causing the car to rotate counter-clockwise, where the Subaru continued northbound and rolled over once before coming to a stop.
Thomas was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing his seatbelt at the time, where he sustained fatal injuries. Investigators believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.
