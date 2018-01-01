CSPD arrest man after walking into random home high on heroin

Colorado Springs Police officers were dispatched to the area of 2600 Bannister Court on a possible burglary in process, Sunday.

Officers said upon arrival the reporting party told police he picked up his friend who was drunk and possibly on drugs and brought him to his home. He said his friend left and walked into another house across the street.

According to CSPD, the suspect refused to come out of the stranger's house. The homeowner then arrived on scene and gave officers keys and permission to enter and arrest the suspect.

Police said once they entered the home the suspect was lying on the couch and taken into custody without issue. The suspect admitted to police to coming down off heroin.

There is no word yet on what charges the suspect will face. There were no reported injuries during the incident.