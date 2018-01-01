UCHealth hospitals welcome first baby deliveries of 2018

UC Health Memorial Hospital Central welcomed a baby girl as the first delivery of 2018.

According to UCHealth, Isla Beth McLellan was born at 12:01 a.m. New Year's Day. She came into 2018 weighing six pounds and two ounces. Isla's parents are thrilled, as she was due Jan 25, but came a few weeks early.

The second baby at Memorial Central was born at 1:33 a.m, and is a baby boy. His name is Ja'Cory Gibson, and his proud mother Nikki Weeden.

UCHealth Memorial Hospital North welcomed the first baby of 2018 at 3:43 a.m.

Congratulations to the families in starting off the new year with an addition to their families.