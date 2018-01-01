Colorado Parks and Wildlife purchases temporarily unavailable

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced a new purchasing system for CPW products earlier in December, the transition over to the new system has begun.

At this time, all CPW purchases are temporarily unavailable. This does include purchasing services for all licenses, retail, park passes, registration renewals, camping reservations and more, for both online and phone sales.

CPW says hunters and anglers can reach out to a local or regional office if licensing issues arise. The new system is expected to go live by the upcoming weekend.

The new system will serve as a one-stop shop for all CPW products making it easier to purchase things like hunting and fishing licensing, campsite reservations, snowmobile permits and more.

“We are thrilled to roll out this updated purchasing system, which will provide a more streamlined experience for every CPW customer,” said Bob Broscheid, Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “But we do want to acknowledge the small downside of this brief system blackout for purchases while we implement these upgrades.”

To learn more on the new system visit http://cpw.state.co.us/cpwshop.