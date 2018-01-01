Quantcast

Elway keeping Vance Joseph as coach for Broncos 2018 season

FILE: John Elway welcomes Vance Joseph as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. (Twitter: @JohnElway) FILE: John Elway welcomes Vance Joseph as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. (Twitter: @JohnElway)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos are retaining rookie coach Vance Joseph, who went 5-11 in his first season.

General manager John Elway tweeted: "Vance and I had a great talk this morning about our plan to attack this offseason and get better as a team. We believe in Vance as our head coach. Together, we'll put in the work to improve in all areas and win in 2018."

There was speculation that Elway would be on the lookout for his fourth head coach in five years with Joseph losing 10 of his last 12 games, including eight straight at one point. Eight of the team's losses were by double digits.

Of the six head coaching vacancies last season, Joseph was widely believed to have inherited the best situation, taking over a team coming off a 9-7 season and just one year removed from a Super Bowl victory.

But Joseph had the worst record of the six new head coaches as the Broncos, who own the No. 5 pick in the draft and are still searching for their franchise quarterback two years after Peyton Manning's retirement.

