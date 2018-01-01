Colorado Springs man beaten, clothes stolen

Within the first few hours of the new year, as temperatures dipped near zero degrees in Colorado Springs, officers were called to help a nude man who appeared to be in distress.

Officers found the man in the 2400 block of E. Pikes Peak Avenue around 5 a.m. Monday. He told officers he was beaten, robbed and stripped of his clothing in an area not too far away.

The victim said he ran away from the crime scene to find help. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Colorado Springs Police have not provided information on a possible motive or suspect description.