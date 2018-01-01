3 people in critical condition after early morning crash

Right now, East 4th Street in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash.

Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.

Alcohol is being considered a factor and Sergeant Jackson says both drivers were not wearing their seat belts.

This is a developing story an we will continue to update you with the latest.