Quantcast

3 people in critical condition after early morning crash - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

3 people in critical condition after early morning crash

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

Right now, East 4th Street  in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash. 

Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger. 

Alcohol is being considered a factor and Sergeant Jackson says both drivers were not wearing their seat belts. 

This is a developing story an we will continue to update you with the latest. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Over ten thousand job openings in Colorado Springs

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-01-03 02:23:34 GMT

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

    Currently, there are over ten-thousand job openings in the Colorado Springs metro area and a high-demand for positions like registered nurses, software engineers and medical assistants.

  • After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    After a fall last November-Carrie Underwood may never look the same

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 10:26 AM EST2018-01-02 15:26:09 GMT

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

    Carrie Underwood is still healing after she fell on the steps outside of her home last November. Underwood previously said that she had broken her wrist during the fall, but on Sunday, she announced that the slip left her with severe cuts on her face.  

  • Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Sheriff deputies search for six men involved in home invasion

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:05 PM EST2018-01-02 21:05:24 GMT

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    El Paso County Deputies learned that six suspects forcibly entered a home where a man was shot Monday night. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., near S Academy and I-25 Monday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?