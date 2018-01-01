Quantcast

4 officers on the mend after Douglas County shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH -

We're continuing to track yesterday's tragedy in Douglas County, after a deputy was killed and 6 others shot in an ambush style attack.

29-year old father of two and husband Zackari Parrish was killed in the ambush. His colleagues, 28-year-old Mike Doyle, 30-year-old Taylor Davis, 32-year-old Jeffrey Pelle were wounded but are now in stable condition. Castle Rock Police officer, 41-year-old Tom O'Donnell was also shot and continues on his road to recovery. 

Following up for you, authorities were called to a domestic disturbance early yesterday morning at the Copper Canyon Apartments near County Line Road in Highlands Ranch. When they arrived at the scene, the gunman fired 100 rounds in an ambush style attack.

The gunman has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Riehl. The Sheriff's Office says Riehl was known to them and had shown aggression in the past. He also happened to be a veteran. Riehl was killed in the shootout yesterday.

The reason why this all happened though, remains unanswered and investigators are still waiting for search warrants. 

"This is going to be a several day investigation, as you can imagine," said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock. "There were well over 100 rounds fired in this engagement. The hundred rounds just from the suspect."

Today, Governor Hickenlooper has ordered all flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Deputy Parrish. Memorial service plans are still underway, but there will be a candlelight vigil this afternoon at Mission Hills church in Littleton.  

