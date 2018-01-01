Quantcast

Weather Alert Day: Brutal Start To 2018 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Weather Alert Day: Brutal Start To 2018

Posted: Updated:

Happy New Year Everyone! 2018 is off and running but it's starting with some dangerous cold across the United States. Colorado will be trying to warm out of our brutally cold morning but don't expect the afternoon to be a whole lot better.

Highs across the region will vary greatly today based on elevation. The higher elevations will be warmer by ten degrees or more compared to the lower elevations and especially the plains! Highs in Colorado Springs will attempt to warm up towards 30 to 31 degrees while Pueblo will be closer to 29 to 30. Tonight we'll still be very cold with lows falling back into the low teens and single digits across the viewing area with even a light breeze making the wind chills feel like they are in the negatives.

Warmer air starts to really grab hold of Colorado by the time we arrive at Wednesday with highs returning to the 40s. Everyone should really enjoy the warmth that comes by the end of the week and through the weekend with highs back into the low to mid 50s.

Additional Weather Links
Drive the Doppler 7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras Traffic
Closings and Delays Storm Safe
Take 5 to Prepare Pollen Count
Colorado Temperatures National Temperatures
Wind Chills Wind Speeds
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man shot after home invasion in Stratmoor Valley area

    One man shot after home invasion in Stratmoor Valley area

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-02 05:30:11 GMT

    El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.

    El Paso County deputies responded to a shooting after a home invasion in the 2700 block of Aqualane Dr., located near S. Academy Blvd. and I-25 Monday night.

  • 3 people in critical condition after early morning crash

    3 people in critical condition after early morning crash

    Monday, January 1 2018 8:57 AM EST2018-01-01 13:57:18 GMT

    Right now, East 4th Street  in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash.  Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.  

    Right now, East 4th Street  in Pueblo is closed in both directions at North Hudson Avenue following an early morning crash.  Pueblo's Fire Sergeant tells News 5, all 3-people involved are in critical condition. The victims are a 23-year old female who was driving the silver Nissan involved in the crash, a 48-year old male who was driving the truck, and his passenger.  

  • New details emerge about Douglas County shooting suspect

    New details emerge about Douglas County shooting suspect

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-01-02 05:06:56 GMT

    We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.

    We've learned the gunman who killed a 29-year-old Douglas County Sheriff's deputy trained over the summer with a firearm training school in Colorado Springs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?