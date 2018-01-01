Weather Alert Day: Brutal Start To 2018

Happy New Year Everyone! 2018 is off and running but it's starting with some dangerous cold across the United States. Colorado will be trying to warm out of our brutally cold morning but don't expect the afternoon to be a whole lot better.

Highs across the region will vary greatly today based on elevation. The higher elevations will be warmer by ten degrees or more compared to the lower elevations and especially the plains! Highs in Colorado Springs will attempt to warm up towards 30 to 31 degrees while Pueblo will be closer to 29 to 30. Tonight we'll still be very cold with lows falling back into the low teens and single digits across the viewing area with even a light breeze making the wind chills feel like they are in the negatives.

Warmer air starts to really grab hold of Colorado by the time we arrive at Wednesday with highs returning to the 40s. Everyone should really enjoy the warmth that comes by the end of the week and through the weekend with highs back into the low to mid 50s.